Michael Strahan’s Daughter Rings Bell To Celebrate End Of Radiation

Michael Strahan’s daughter Isabella Strahan shared the emotional moment when she finished radiation treatment for her brain tumor.

In a YouTube video, Isabella tearfully rang the bell as she celebrated her last day of radiation at the New York Proton Center. Isabella was surrounded by staff members and family, including her father and twin sister Sophia, who cheered her on after she completed the treatment.

“So excited to ring that bell… Never thought I’d be ringing the bell,” Isabella said in the video.

The 19-year-old student began documenting her health journey in a series of YouTube videos after having emergency surgery in October to remove a large medulloblastoma in her cerebellum.

“I’m very excited to finally be done,” Isabella said. “It’s been a long six weeks and I’m very happy to finally heal my head after all of this because the side effects and everything get to you.”

After completing radiation, Isabella shared in her video that she was preparing for her interview with Good Morning America, which aired last week.

Isabella and her father revealed she was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor during last week’s interview. She recalled experiencing headaches and nausea before being diagnosed in October.

“That’s when I definitely noticed headaches, nausea, couldn’t walk straight,” Isabella said during the interview.

The teen said she thought she had vertigo until her symptoms worsened.

“I dreaded waking up, but I was throwing up blood,” Isabella recalled. “I was like, ‘Hmm, this probably isn’t good.’”

After having surgery and radiation, Isabella said she was “feeling good” and “very excited for this whole process to wrap.”