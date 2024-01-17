Martin Luther King III Foundation and Legacy+ Announce Realizing the Dream Movement to Uplift America Through Service

Martin Luther King III and Arndrea Waters King marked a new partnership with Legacy+, including a five-year commitment from the National Football League, announced yesterday on the 95th birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Realizing the Dream is a movement to build unity around the country and uplift underserved communities through 100 million hours of service by the 100th anniversary of Dr. King’s birth on January 15, 2029.

On Tuesday, Jan. 16 the King family joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles ahead of the NFL Wild Card Game. The family participated in the ceremonial coin toss as honorary team captains for the Buccaneers.

“Arndrea, Yolanda, and I are excited to join hands with the NFL in commemorating my father’s vision of a beloved community. The Realizing the Dream initiative underscores the importance of service, collective responsibility, and how service empowers individuals and strengthens communities,” said Martin Luther King III.

“When we come together in service, realizing Dr. King’s dream is well within our grasp,” Arndrea Waters Kingadded. “By working together and each of us using our unique gifts, the Realizing the Dream initiative will cultivate strong communities across the country.”

“Building a movement takes extraordinary partnerships,” explained Legacy+ co-founder Marc Kielburger. “We’re proud to be working with the Martin Luther King III Foundation, the NFL as well as partners and NGOs across America to reach Realizing the Dream’s ambitious goal.”

“We are fortunate to have the support of strategic educational partners across the U.S. and a network of more than 130,000 teachers in all 50 states,” Legacy+ co-founder Craig Kielburger added. “Working together, we can make this remarkable dream come true.”

For more details about the ambitious initiative and to sign up for updates on the movement, visit realizethedream.org.

