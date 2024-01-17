BET Black + Iconic Soiree Honors Miss Major, Jordan E. Cooper, Rashad Burgess, Dr. David Johns In Atlanta

BET continued to celebrate the intersectionality of the Black and LGBTQ+ community with the second annual BET BLACK + ICONIC SOIREE in Atlanta, Georgia, over the Martin Luther King Jr. weekend. BET BLACK + ICONIC SOIREE extends the network’s commitment to uplifting the Black and LGBTQ+ community by acknowledging the individual impact and collective influence to contribute to society positively.

This year, the event kicked off with the BET BLACK + ICONIC SOIREE Welcome Mixer presented by Gilead Sciences on Friday, January 12 (insert link to images) at NOBU Hotel Atlanta, followed by the Soiree on Saturday, January 13 at FLOURISH. BET honored the impact of advocates, icons, and allies of the LGBTQ+ community with two events demonstrating its continued commitment to creating a platform and “home” for the Black LGBTQ+ community.​

The evening was hosted by award-winning actor, dancer and choreographer Nicco Annan who along with BET honored four influential members across various sectors who identify as LGBTQ+.

Miss Major , Pioneer of the Year Award, recognized her tireless efforts to champion the cause of LGBTQ+ rights from the tumultuous days of the past to the present.

, Pioneer of the Year Award, recognized her tireless efforts to champion the cause of LGBTQ+ rights from the tumultuous days of the past to the present. Jordan E. Cooper , Prime Creator Award, inspired by the legacy of Willi Ninja, recognized his distinguished talents in the entertainment industry.

, Prime Creator Award, inspired by the legacy of Willi Ninja, recognized his distinguished talents in the entertainment industry. Rashad Burgess , Executive Realness Award, acknowledged his relentless support of the LGBTQ+ community by advancing equality for LGBTQ+ people in workplaces.

, Executive Realness Award, acknowledged his relentless support of the LGBTQ+ community by advancing equality for LGBTQ+ people in workplaces. Dr. David Johns, Active Advocate Award, celebrates his remarkable contributions as a community leader to promote equality and quality of life for LGBTQ+ people.

The event was filled with star power and some of the most iconic Black names in the entertainment industry, including performances by Kiana Ledé.

Special guests included Eboni K. Williams, Miss Lawrence, Dominique Brown, Carter The Body, Derek J, Towanda Braxton, Shannon Balenciaga, Mehgan James, BET Media Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer Kim Paige, and Executive Vice President of Insights and Multiplatform Analytics Tiyale Hayes. Event highlights included photo activations throughout the venue, red carpet and media suite, cocktail hour, honoree presentations, and live performances.

With the support of community ally Kim Paige, Tiyale Hayes (link to Getty Images) spearheaded this event to celebrate LGBTQ+ trailblazers and way makers who have impacted their industries and exemplify what it means to be Black + Iconic. “We are thrilled to continue and build on the momentum of BET Media Group’s efforts to support the community I belong to with intention and grace. Last year’s soiree was Our Love Letter, and this year’s event is our Encore to amplify our voices and celebrate our diversity,” Tiyale expressed.

This year, BET continued its signature social impact brand, BET Thrive Fund. BET Thrive Fund seeks to create material change in financial freedom, health and wellness, and civic empowerment of Black communities across the globe. In addition to the celebration and in recognition of the exemplary power the Black LGBTQ community holds, BET announced a $10,000 donation to the National Queer & Trans Therapists of Color Network (NQTTOC), which was accepted by Erica Woodland, Founder & Executive Director of NQTTOC. Additionally, Borealis Philanthropy matched the donation made to NQTTC to bring the total to $20,000. The Thrive Fund has presented nearly $1 Million to various organizations since its introduction in 2023.

BET partnered with NBJC to create the Reclamation Art Gallery at the Soiree, featuring four Black queer artists. Their unique masterpieces celebrated Black queer artistry and mental health awareness, aligning with NBJC’s social justice mission.

