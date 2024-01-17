Atlanta Warming Centers Open As Temperatures Go Down To 15 Degrees

The City of Atlanta and other metro areas have opened warming centers as temperatures have reached a low of 15 degrees. On Jan. 16, a warming center opened at Central Park Recreation Center at 400 Merritts Ave. NE, Atlanta 30308.

Transportation will be provided beginning at 8:00 p.m. from the Gateway Center, located at 275 Pryor St. SW, Atlanta, GA 30303, with return transportation upon deactivation.

In DeKalb County, multiple warming centers have opened.

Exchange Park Recreation Center at 2771 Columbia Drive in Decatur

Mason Mill Recreation Center at 1340 McConnell Drive in Decatur

Tobie Grant at 593 Parkdale Drive in Scottdale

Frontline Response International at 2585 Gresham Road in Atlanta

And overnight locations in DeKalb County include:

Fire Station 3 at 100 N. Clarendon Avenue in Avondale Estates

Fire Station 4 at 4540 Flakes Mill Road in Ellenwood

Fire Station 6 at 2342 Flat Shoals Road in Atlanta

North DeKalb Senior Center at 3393 Malone Drive in Chamblee

