Atlanta Warming Centers Open As Temperatures Go Down To 15 Degrees

The City of Atlanta and other metro areas have opened warming centers as temperatures have reached a low of 15 degrees. On Jan. 16, a warming center opened at Central Park Recreation Center at 400 Merritts Ave. NE, Atlanta 30308.
Transportation will be provided beginning at 8:00 p.m. from the Gateway Center, located at 275 Pryor St. SW, Atlanta, GA 30303, with return transportation upon deactivation.
In DeKalb County, multiple warming centers have opened.
- Exchange Park Recreation Center at 2771 Columbia Drive in Decatur
- Mason Mill Recreation Center at 1340 McConnell Drive in Decatur
- Tobie Grant at 593 Parkdale Drive in Scottdale
- Frontline Response International at 2585 Gresham Road in Atlanta
And overnight locations in DeKalb County include:
- Fire Station 3 at 100 N. Clarendon Avenue in Avondale Estates
- Fire Station 4 at 4540 Flakes Mill Road in Ellenwood
- Fire Station 6 at 2342 Flat Shoals Road in Atlanta
- North DeKalb Senior Center at 3393 Malone Drive in Chamblee