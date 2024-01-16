Exclusive: Killer Mike Talks Dr. King’s Legacy, Importance Of Voting, And Investing In Atlanta’s Urban Communities

Killer Mike served as the special guest performer at the Atlanta Hawks annual MLK Day game. The native of the west side of Atlanta performed hits such as “Scientist and Engineers,” “Run,” and “Never Scared.”

Following his performance, Killer Mike was candid about Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy, the importance of voting in 2024, and investing in Atlanta’s urban communities.

When asked about performing on MLK Day, Killer Mike spoke about how the education he received in high school and college helped to inform him about Dr. King’s legacy.

“For me it’s a combination of an education poured into me at Collier Heights Elementary, Frederick Douglass High School, and later Morehouse College,” Killer Mike said. “It’s the common man’s education that my grandfather taught me about Dr. King and family. It’s the Atlanta folklore and mythology that a Black kid only 60 years out of segregation can accomplish anything he sets his mind to.”

Killer Mike also talked about homeownership and investing into businesses in Black communities.

“We know when home ownership grows, the quality of education grows,” he said. “We know that when Blacks are financially literate and given opportunities, not redlined, they create sustainable neighborhoods that create people that reinvest. What’s the significance of having a T.I.? T.I. just built 143 affordable housing units right there on the west side. It teaches that the same ambition you have as a petty drug dealer as a teenager, you can use that to become an actual businessman that invests in housing in your community. My wife is an amazing real estate developer. She’s working right now on a deal to bring more affordable housing along the corridor of the Bluff. And we’re also building Bankhead Seafood. Along with having sustainable housing, having the structures that support sustainable housing is important. It’s important that grocery stores and drugstores are in our community. It’s important that small and medium businesses are supported. I want us to live there and not have to drive 40 minutes to a Whole Foods. I want us to be able to be within walking distance of parks and exercise areas. And I believe that private and public partnerships can help that.”

With 2024 being an election year, Killer Mike spoke about the importance of voting and paying close attention to local elections.

“It’s very important that you stay engaged because hyperlocal is where the change happens,” Killer Mike said. “It’s important on a hyperlocal level. I know it’s sexy to argue about who’s going to be president, but it’s sexy to know who you’re voting for as judges, who are your prosecutors going to be. Who will be your police chief. It’s getting to know your city council. I want to see more young legislators. I want to see more young people in city council. I want to see more progressive mayors like the one we currently have. Whoever is going to be president is going to be a bigger argument, but hyperlocal, you should care about who’s going to be your mayor, who’s your state representatives and who your governor is going to be.”

About Post Author