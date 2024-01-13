Atlanta Daily World and Black Press Mourn the Loss of Media Expert Diane Larche

The Black Press mourns the loss of one of its most active and dedicated members, Diane Larché who succumbed to a battle with pancreatic cancer on Friday, Jan. 12. Diane was a tour de force in the local journalistic community where she was widely recognized as one of its most fervent public relations experts.

As the president and CEO of Larché Communications LLC, she made an indelible mark on the Atlanta’s political and entertainment scenes, being involved with almost every aspect of life in the Capital of the South.

“Diane was everything, everywhere all at once,” said Roz Edward Atlanta Tribune editor. “She was great at making sure that we in the media got access to the people and events that were important to us. I will miss her greatly.”

Diane was a devoted member of the National Congress of Negro Women and made invaluable contributions to that organization along with the United Negro College Fund and a host of others. In 1998 Dorothy Height appointed the media maven to chair of the NCNW African American Women’s Leadership Roundtable.

A trusted colleague and friend, Diane regularly contributed to the Atlanta Daily World and the Atlanta Tribune. Earlier in her career she also made contributions to another Real Times Media outlet, the New Pittsburgh Courier.

Diane was also a member of NCNW Affiliates Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Atlanta Alumnae Chapter, The Continental Societies Inc. and a lifelong member of The National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Clubs Inc.

“This woman was a consummate professional,” explains friend and radio personality Shelley Wynter. “This is a huge loss. She was someone you could count on and she stood by her word and did what she said she was going to do. The world lost a good soul.”

Diane’s passing leaves a hole in the heart of the communications community and she will be greatly missed.

Diane Larché was 65 years old.

