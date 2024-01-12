Fani Willis To Serve As Guest Speaker For Big Bethel AME Church’s Martin Luther King Day Celebration

Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis will serve as guest speaker for the historic Big Bethel AME Church’s Martin Luther King on Jan. 14.

“It Starts With Me: Shifting The Cultural Climate Through The Study and Practice of Kingian Nonviolence,” is the national theme from the King Center for Nonviolent Social Change, during 2024’s Martin Luther King Day celebration, which Big Bethel AME has adopted and DA Willis will speak to.

“We are honored to have Ms. Willis as our guest speaker,” says Carla Morrison, Martin Luther King, Jr. Sunday Chairperson at Big Bethel AME Church. “As a member of the History & Heritage ministry and the Chairperson for MLK Sunday, I thought this would be a great opportunity to highlight our new age women civil rights leaders, by having District Attorney Fani Willis as our guest speaker,” stated the women & girls advocate.

Led by Pastor John Foster, Ph.D, the historic Big Bethel AME Church is synonymous with being a safe haven for political and civil rights leaders to freely speak. President of the History & Heritage Ministry at Big Bethel AME Church, Richard Marion says, “we look forward to receiving a good and uplifting message from DA Willis.”

Fani T. Willis is the District Attorney for Fulton County, Georgia, the state’s largest county and home to over one million Georgians. She is the first woman to serve in the position and leads an office of almost 390 public servants, including almost 150 prosecutors and 90 sworn criminal investigators.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Sunday service at Big Bethel AME Church is a special day as we continue to lift up the name of Jesus Christ, while paying tribute to one of God’s disciples, Martin Luther King, Jr., and his legacy.

