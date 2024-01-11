Why LeBron James, Serena Williams Were Mentioned In Young Thug’s YSL RICO Trial

The YSL RICO trial continued to take unexpected turns on the sixth day of testimony from Trontavious Stephens. Stephens, also known as Slug or Tick, was once a defendant, but took a plea deal from prosecutors in exchange for his testimony against Young Thug (Jeffrey Williams) and other defendants.

Day 18 opened with Young Thug’s lawyer (Brian Steele) attempting to include a music video into his testimony. The video was from the song called “Lifestyle,” a collaboration between Young Thug and Rich Gang. Steele was attempting introduce the video as evidence to suggest that Young Thug was promoting music and not involved in gang activity.

However, Judge Ural Glanville would not allow the video to be played in front of the jury today. But if Lil Wayne, Birdman, or Rich Homie Quan are called to testify (all are on the prosecution’s witness list), the song can be used as evidence at that moment.

Steele continued to cross-examine Stephens and questioned him about alleged gang culture and celebrities. He brought up Serena Williams who did the Crip walk dance after winning Wimbledon in 2012. Stephens responded by saying that he doesn’t watch tennis.

Steele also brought up the “wipe your nose” gesture that’s often done by Young Thug. Prosecutors contend that Young Thug used the gesture as a gang sign.

But Steele introduced a clip where LeBron James wiped his nose and said “Slime” while shaking a teammates hand.

The defense is seeking to illustrate that some cues and references aren’t related to gangs, but are cultural signals used by celebrities with high status.

Judge Glanville ended today’s proceedings around noon and announced that the trial will be suspended for a week.

