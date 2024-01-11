Jasmine Crockett Gives GOP Rep. Nancy Mace Lesson on White Privilege

Photo: Getty Images

GOP Rep. Nancy Mace called out Hunter Biden for his “white privilege” on Wednesday (January 10) but ended up getting a lesson of her own, per HuffPost.

Mace was critical of Hunter, the son of President Joe Biden, after he appeared at a GOP-led House Oversight Committee hearing in which they passed a resolution to hold him in contempt of Congress.

“My first question is who bribed Hunter Biden to be here today? That’s my first question. Second question, you are the epitome of white privilege,” Mace said. “Coming into the Oversight Committee, spitting in our face, ignoring a congressional subpoena to be deposed. What are you afraid of? You have no balls to come up here.”

Rep. Jasmine Crockett slammed Mace’s comments on white privilege, calling them a “spit in the face” to her as a Black woman.

“Especially from that side of the aisle,” Crockett said, noting that Republicans “lack diversity” and have even called themselves “the most restrictive country club in America.”

“So let me tell you something – y’all don’t know what white privilege looks like … You see, you want to talk about a two-tier justice system and this is the only time that y’all have ever referenced it when this country has a history when it comes to Black and brown folk, of having two separate sets of rules,” she continued.

Mace defended herself by pointing to her previous work as a ranking member of the Civil Rights and Civil Liberties Subcommittee.

“I take great pride as a white female Republican to address the inadequacies in our country. I come from a district where rich and poor is literally Black and white, Black versus white on most days,” Mace said.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) jumped in on the conversation, noting that Mace “oversaw the elimination of Civil Rights Subcommittee on this committee.”

“We show up, we give speeches, we give flowery words. But at the end of the day participate in the structural erosion of the rights and representation of people that are marginalized. Women, people of color, people that just need to see their due process and civil liberties protected in this country,” Ocasio-Cortez said.