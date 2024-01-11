Exclusive: Thomas ‘Nephew Tommy’ Miles Breaks Down New Season Of OWN’s ‘Ready To Love’

Romance is back in the air as OWN’s “Ready To Love” returns for a new season. Hosted by Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles, this season will feature singles in their 30s and 40s who reside in Fort Worth, Texas.

Produced by Atlanta native Will Packer, the show will follow the singles as they navigate twists and challenges as they search for true love.

Miles recently spoke with ADW to shed light on the new season.

What can viewers expect from the new season?

I would tell the fellas off the top, we got some incredible looking ladies so be ready for that. And ladies, there’s some good looking brothers out there. I’m throwing curveballs because people come in and they’ve been looking at so many of the past seasons. We just flipped the script from day one.

Are there any differences with the culture of each city where the show has taken place?

There’s a big difference. In Atlanta, our first two seasons, the ratio is 25 ladies to every man. So you got to be able to take these brothers and channel them in and say okay, ‘let’s tone all that down.’ But let’s see if we can find love. Then you go to a different city like D.C. Everybody is a go-getter, hustlers. They are movers and shakers. They make money. But they’re so busy, you try to get them to focus and find some love. I’m from Houston, a great place for social. A lot of going out all the time and a great nightlife, great restaurants. But we have to take time and focus on love. And Miami, that’s a whole other thing [laughs]. But we wanted them to come on board and find love.

So what is it like working with Will Packer?

It’s been amazing. He put faith in me and thought of me for this particular job. I did not audition for this job. He gave me a call and said, ‘Hey, man, I got something for you.’ He said, ‘I want you to host ‘Ready to Love’ because you and your wife have been together for 22 years. And he just wanted me to come in and share my my life and what I’ve gone through. And try to help people through that journey of love. I think it was just a good match. I had no earthly idea. But coming into this game there, you never know. It’s all good, Will and I are back at this.

About Post Author