Angela Bassett Receives Honorary Oscar, Honors ‘Trailblazing’ Black Actors

Photo: Getty Images

Angela Bassett has finally received her first Oscar.

During the 14th Governors Awards on Tuesday (January 9), Bassett received an Honorary Oscar for her contributions to the film industry.

In her acceptance speech, Bassett paid tribute to the “trailblazing” Black actors who came before her, including the likes of Ruby Dee, Diahann Carroll, Cicely Tyson, and Rosalind Cash.

“They were my North Star, my guiding light, proof that while the road may not be without curves and bumps, there was a way to fulfill what I believed deep in my soul was my destiny,” she said of the trailblazers. “It was standing on their strong, spiritually fortified shoulders that I often was sustained, and I thank them for every sacrifice, every doubt, every disappointment, every rejection, every triumph that I know they experienced along the way. Because had it not been for their resilience, continuing to fight through their fears and the uncertainty and their willingness as they fought for every role, I would not have had a representation of what was possible for me.”

“But this honor isn’t just for or about me,” Bassett continued. “What I hope this moment means is that we are taking the necessary steps toward a future in which it is the norm, not the exception, to see and embrace one another’s full humanity, stories, and perspectives.”

“This must be our goal, and to always remember that there is room for us all. When we stand together, we win together,” the actress added.

The honorary award came after many said she was snubbed of an Oscar for her performance as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which earned her a Best Supporting Actress nomination at the 2023 Academy Awards.

During Tuesday’s speech, Bassett pointed out how few Black women have won an Oscar for Best Actress. She also shouted out her colleagues “who are makers of history in our industry,” including Jennifer Hudson, Regina King, Viola Davis, Mo’Nique, Lupita Nyong’o, Octavia Spencer, and Ariana DeBose.

“To my fellow Black actresses, fill your hearts with courage and strength, because regardless of what you may think or see or feel, your contributions do matter,” Bassett said. “Take comfort knowing that your performances have given hope, offered a different perspective and, for others, just pure joy in a time of need. Never allow fear, frustration or disappointment to get in the way of blessings that are divinely and deservedly yours. Remember who you are and who our ancestors intended you to be — us to be.”

“I proudly share this honor with women who stand up when they are told to stand back, who speak up when they are silenced, who remain determined when they’re told they’re defeated,” she continued. “These women represent those that I’ve had the honor to portray, as well as the everyday women who surround us and inspire us to keep striving.”

Before accepting her honorary Oscar, Bassett was honored by King, who described her as a “sister” and “artistic excellence embodied in human form.” The two shared a sweet kiss before Bassett delivered her acceptance speech.