Atlanta-Fulton Public Library Foundation announces three new board members

The Atlanta-Fulton Public Library Foundation announces the appointment of three new members to its board of directors – Ben Carter, Aisha Greenlee and Michelle Willis.

The Atlanta-Fulton Public Library Foundation is the advocate and fundraising champion of the Fulton County Library System, providing critical funding support for all 34 branches. The Foundation is committed to being a force of change enhancing our libraries and bringing residents together.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ben Carter, Aisha Greenlee and Michelle Taylor Willis to our board of directors,” said Erin Dreiling, executive director. “They bring a wealth of expertise and passion for literacy, education and community engagement. Their diverse backgrounds and expertise will play a crucial role in guiding the organization toward continued success.”

Ben G. Carter

Georgia Public Library Service

Ben G. Carter serves as Assistant State Librarian for Library Development and Support with the Georgia Public Library Service (GPLS). His professional activities focus on Georgia’s public libraries as a whole after several years of serving as a library director. After graduating from the University of Georgia, he spent several years with the Athens-Clarke County Library. Since obtaining his MSLS from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Carter has worked for Georgia’s libraries for over 15 years. With GLPS, Carter works to strengthen Georgia’s public library Trustees, growing Georgia’s future library leaders through the PINNACLE Institute, and supporting Georgia’s public library directors.

Carter is a member of four Friends organizations, including his hometown library, and currently serves as a Friend-at-Large member of the United for Libraries board.

Aisha Greenlee

WABE

Aisha Greenlee is the Director of Community Outreach and Partnerships at WABE, where she builds meaningful community partnerships. Greenlee is responsible for community programming, educational outreach and partnerships. She started her career in education as a Language Arts and ESL teacher and has held key roles in Junior Achievement of Georgia and 3DE Schools by Junior Achievement, contributing significantly to the launch of the Chick-fil-A Junior Achievement Discovery Center and the launch of 3DE Schools in Atlanta Public Schools.

Greenlee holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communications and Public Relations from Norfolk State University, where she was involved with several organizations including Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. She has served on the Atlanta Youth Commission Board, led Atlanta City Council campaigns, and served as the vice president of the Norfolk State Atlanta Alumni chapter.

Michelle Taylor Willis

Gagnant Media – Founder & CEO

Michelle Taylor Willis is the host of the According to Michelle TV show and the According to Michelle radio show which can be found on all podcast platforms, and is an award-winning media executive, influencer, media personality, author and actress. She is the founder and owner of Gagnant Media and SoFu lifestyle magazine.

As an advocate for small business and nonprofit communities, Willis is the past chair of the advisory board for the United Way of Greater Atlanta (South Fulton) and serves on the board of Theatre du Reve. She also serves as the vice president of film and entertainment on the South Fulton Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors; on the Advisory Board of the Morris Brown College Foundation; and on the Board of Directors for the Atlanta Aerotropolis Alliance. Willis is the 2023 recipient of the 100 Black Men of South Metro Atlanta Impact Award and the Atlanta Business Journal named her “Top 25 Most Extraordinary Atlantans.”

