Georgia Mother Dies At House Party Just Month After 18th Birthday

Photo: Getty Images

A Georgia mother died at a house party just one month after her 18th birthday, per People.

Last week, the Gwinnett County Police Department responded to a report of someone being shot at a home.

“When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered what appeared to be a house party. Officers cleared the residence and discovered one deceased female,” police said in a statement.

Officers found the victim, identified as 18-year-old Shania Green, “at what appeared to be a back patio” and “appeared to have possibly sustained a gunshot wound to the head area.”

A witness said they saw “a bunch of kids trying to get into their cars and leave the subdivision” after the shooting, per local outlets. The homeowner’s son reportedly hosted a party at the residence, but the homeowner wasn’t there at the time of the incident.

According to a GoFundMe campaign started to raise costs for the funeral, Green, mother of a seven-month-old boy, had just turned 18 in November.

Green was remembered as “a wonderful daughter, mother, sister, granddaughter, and niece who touched the lives of everyone around her,” per the GoFundMe.

“She was known for her beautiful, infectious smile and her laughter. She had such a positive energy that she brought everywhere she went. On most days, you could find her lovingly taking care of her 7-month-old son or spending time with family,” she wrote.

A suspect hasn’t been identified in the shooting. Anyone with relevant information on the case is urged to contact police.