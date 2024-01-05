Katt Williams Causes A Stir, But Remarks On Mental Health, Assault, And Low Pay Of Black Women Should Be Examined

Katt Williams continues to make headlines following a controversial interview with Shannon Sharpe on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast.

Williams used the podcast as a standup special, presenting timely jokes while taking aim at several of his comedic peers.

But while most have focused on Williams’ brash delivery and accusations of joke stealing, Williams made several key remarks that should be examined further and addressed with a more serious tone.

He spoke about sexual assault as a joke, Black women who experience low pay, mental health, and sexual harassment in Hollywood.

Sexual Assault As A Joke

Williams revealed that there was a scene in “Friday After Next” where his character, Money Mike, was raped in the initial script. He said, “Rape is never funny. Money Mike, in the original script, got raped in the bathroom,” he said. “The problem with ‘Friday After Next’ is we’re trying to make a classic comedy, and this comedy involves a rape, and rape is never funny no matter who it happens to or what the circumstances are. If you would allow me, allow us to do this movie without a Black man getting raped in it, I promise you it will be twice as funny.”

Black Women And Low Pay

When asked about Taraji P. Henson, Williams used the moment to shed light on the ongoing issue of Black women who are not paid equally to their counterparts. “Imagine being one of the very top of your lane to the point where, if they don’t take you for the role, there’s not three Black actresses that they can say are bigger than you.”

Kanye And Mental Health

Williams pushed back on those who are shocked by Kanye West’s controversial remarks stating that he’s admitted to having mental health issues. “I suspect that we’re pretty awful people if we say that somebody got a mental illness and then we watch what they do. If you say somebody got special needs, then why would you be watching them and holding them accountable like everybody else? Wouldn’t you grade them on a curve? Wouldn’t you go, ‘Whew, this guy?’ Because, I mean, what are we reacting to? What are we reacting to? You are the one that put him in a position where he thought he was God and could call himself Yeezus. You’re the one that told the guy that writes musical lyrics that he was a genius. What do you expect?”

Sexual Harassment In Hollywood

Williams shared that he was once approached by Harvey Weinstein and sexually harassed. The “me too” movement allowed the space for people who faced harassment to speak up. It continues to have an impact on the entertainment industry and more men are sharing their experiences.

Overall, the interview continues to be one of the most discussed topics of 2024. It currently has been viewed over 10 million times.

