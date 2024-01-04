‘Trap Muzik’ Meets Classical: T.I. Performs With Orchestra, Awarded Atlanta’s ‘Highest Honor’ By Mayor Andre Dickens

Twenty years ago, Atlanta was a different place. The city was a few years removed from the 1996 Olympics and witnessing swift changes as a new international city. The music scene was making strides as well. Atlanta-based artists such as OutKast, Goodie Mob, TLC, Usher, Jermaine Dupri, Monica, and Dallas Austin garnered national success.

In 2003, T.I. would provide a street perspective of Atlanta with his seminal album, “Trap Muzik.” The album provided an inside look on issues of poverty, drug abuse, and incarceration. The album would also set the stage for a new genre that would be called Trap music. Through different interpretations, the genre continues today.

To celebrate 20 years of the album “Trap Muzik,” T.I. teamed up with Atlanta Pops Orchestra to perform songs from the album at Atlanta Symphony Hall.

Led by conductor Michael GielStandout, the orchestra put a twist on street anthems such as “Rubber Band Man,” “Never Scared,” “Top Back,” and “Dope Boyz.” T.I. would join the orchestra and play the piano as performed the laid back cut, “Be Easy.”

But T.I. would also provide reflective moments. During the performance of “Live in the Sky,” T.I. added a new verse that paid homage to Grand Hustle’s Clay Evans who passed in 2023.

The most viral moment of the evening occurred with the performance of “Live Your Life.” Taking the place of Rihanna, T.I. and Tiny’s 7-year-old daughter Heiress took over the moment by singing, “You’re gonna be, a shinin’ star, In fancy clothes, and fancy cars, And then you’ll see, you’re gonna go far, ‘Cause everyone knows, just who ya are, So live your life, You steady chasin’ that paper, just live your life.”

Following Heiress’ performance, T.I. was joined on stage by Mayor Andre Dickens, Sen. Rapheal Warnock, Keisha Lance Bottoms, and Phillana Williams.

Mayor Dickens shared a few words and honored T.I. with the Phoenix Award, the highest honor by the City of Atlanta.

“You’ve put over 150 families into affordable housing on Bankhead and you’re about to open Bankhead Seafood with Killer Mike,” Dickens said. “You bought up the block, you showed some love in the community. And for that, we said it’s time to give you the Phoenix Award, the highest honor from the City of Atlanta. You love the ‘A’ like we love the ‘A.'”

Photo: Sylvia McAfee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlanta Daily World (@atlantadailyworld)

About Post Author