Georgia City Swears In First Black Mayor

A Georgia city has sworn in its first Black mayor.

According to WJBF, David Hannah was sworn in as the mayor of Wrens on Tuesday (January 2). Hannah is making history as the city’s first Black mayor after previously serving as Wren’s first Black police chief.

“I left Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and became the city investigator here in Wrens and after I served there in Wrens for a period of two to three years, I became the first black police chief,” Hannah said.

Hannah said his time as a leader of the city has been positive.

“It’s always been positive. I hadn’t had anything in my career that would hinder me from doing what I need to do,” he said.

He noted that if anyone has a problem with his leader they need to check with the residents of the city.

“Check with the people. Let the people decide. The people decided when they elected me,” Hannah said.

The newly sworn-in mayor detailed his plans to better the city.

“We’re gonna turn the crime rates around in the city. We’re gonna do some things in the city that the city gonna be real proud of,” Hannah said.

A new city council member was also sworn in on Tuesday.