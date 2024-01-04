Atlanta Hawks, State Farm Arena Announce Sustainability-Focused Partnership With WestRock

The Atlanta Hawks, State Farm Arena recently announced a sustainability-focused partnership with WestRock, a leading provider of sustainable paper and packaging solutions.

The collaboration will feature multiple initiatives that will help to reduce waste, preserve biodiversity and support the well-being of local Atlanta communities.

The Hawks also launched the “Rock the Rim” campaign and service project that will culminate with employees from both organizations planting trees throughout the community for every dunk made by the Atlanta Hawks during the season.

Sofi Armenakian, head of sustainability for the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena, shared insight on the campaign.

“‘Rock the Rim’ is another really neat way to highlight doing the right thing,” Armenakian shared with ADW. “So basically, every time you get to witness an amazing dunk from our players, that represents a tree that’s going to get planted. So, at the end of the season, we’re going to see how many dunks were made. And then plant that many trees throughout the community. It’s going to have a large impact.”

WestRock will also become the official entitlement partner of State Farm Arena’s Resource Recovery Room (R3), an area dedicated to sorting waste generated during events and housed adjacent to the award-winning venue. Since becoming the world’s first sports and entertainment venue to become TRUE Platinum certified for zero waste, the organization has used its Resource Recovery Room to divert millions of pounds of waste.

For more information, visit StateFarmArena.com/sustainability.

