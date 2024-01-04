Atlanta Hawks Open 2024 With Victory, Defeat Streaking OKC Thunder 141-138

Atlanta Hawks opened the New Year with a victory over the streaking OKC Thunder. With the first game of 2024 the Hawks were able to open a 20-point lead over the Thunder who defeated the Boston Celtics on the previous night. The Thunder had won five games in a row before making it to Atlanta.

The Hawks were efficient in the first half out-scouring the Thunder 71-59.

In the second half, the Hawks maintained control throughout the third and most of the fourth quarter. However, the Thunder would make an impressive run within the final three minutes of the game, closing the lead to three points with three seconds remaining. The Thunder missed a last second shot to solidify the Hawks victory.

Trae Young and Dejounte Murray combined for 46 points and 17 assists. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 23 points off the bench.

Jalen Johnson continued to impress with an all-around game that’s impactful on both ends of the court. Johnson threw down several awe-inspiring dunks that will make most highlight reels this week.

Johnson finished with a career high 28 points adding seven rebounds and four steals.

“He’s gonna get career highs every night this year,” Trae Young said during the post game press conference. “This is really his first year getting to play a lot. You can tell from the work he’s been putting in that it’s translating [on the court]. He’ll continue to surprise even more people and he’s going to continue to get better and he’s going to have more career on nights.”

The Hawks take on the Pacers in Indiana on Friday.

About Post Author