Digital Daily

101-Year-Old Woman Set To Graduate College Alongside Granddaughter

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

A 101-year-old Virginia woman is set to graduate from college alongside her granddaughter.

According to reports, Sarah Simpkins, 101, recently completed her first semester of the early childhood education program at Brightpoint Community College, earning a 3.5 grade point average.

The achievement comes after Simpkins dropped out of college over 80 years ago due to pregnancy. At age 20, Simpkins was attending Allen University in Columbia, South Carolina when she became pregnant with her first child.

Simpkins later married and dedicated her life to raising 12 children, but still held onto the dream of going back to school.

At age 96, Simpkins moved from Brooklyn, New York to Virginia to live with her granddaughter, Halimah Shepherd-Crawford, who is also currently enrolled at the same college. The duo is set to graduate in May.

“It’s special because we both will finish together, and we’ll both walk across the stage together,” Shepherd-Crawford said. “It made us work harder. And that was our motivation. We’re gonna do this together. We’re gonna finish together.”

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web

Skip to content