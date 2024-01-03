Black Woman Gives Birth To Twins With Birthdays In Two Different Years

A Connecticut couple has brought a pair of twins into the world, but they have completely different birth years. According to WTNH, Mykel and Aliyah Kiyomi Harris welcomed their babies on the cusp of the new year at Yale New Haven Hospital in New Haven.

Seven Morris was born at 11:59 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, and his younger sister, Souli, was born at 12:02 a.m. on Monday (January 1). That makes the newborn girl the hospital’s first baby of 2024, according to reporters.

Aliyah Kiyomi Harris, a salon owner who goes by “The Lash Guru” on social media, celebrated WTNH‘s reporting on her twins on X.

“Only my kids would make a grand entrance,” the new mother wrote, racking up over 175,000 likes and nearly 10 million views in under 24 hours.

Social media users flooded the comment section with congratulations and awe that the twin siblings won’t share a birthday.

“The older one ain’t gon let the younger one forget it. Every minute counts,” one commentator wrote. “Also, the fact that I would have to put different dates would mess me up but at least now they can have separate birthday parties.”

“That 123123 birthday twin is going to never let the other rest 😭,” another commented.

Reporters said both babies weighed six pounds and nine ounces.

