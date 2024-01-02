‘Swag Surfin’ For The Lord? How An Atlanta Church Went Viral For New Year’s Eve Celebration

On New Year’s Eve, Bishop William Murphy wanted bring in 2024 on a high note for the members of dReam Center Church. When the clock hit midnight, Murphy led his congregation in a back-and-fourth bounce while the song “Swag Surfin” was blasted over the speakers.

Videos of the moment eventually went viral as members dance and rejoiced. However, some on social media took aim at Murphy for implementing secular music in church.

The lyrics of the song suggest drinking and smoking marijuana. “Drinks, we gon’ pour them up, Exotic, what we rolling up

Patron, Goose, or Hennessy, They got it, I’mma drank it up.”

Located in Stone Mountain, Georgia, a suburb of Atlanta, the space of worship provides “revelation of Jesus Christ and its structure is supported by the law of covenant and these seven pillars,” according to its website.

One of the pillars (education) says that secular knowledge is implemented by stating, “We covenant to have a perpetual focus on the increase of both biblical and secular knowledge. We will provide biblical and secular outlets for educational advancement to both partners and the community.”

Bishop Murphy has often used hip-hop as a way to reach younger members. In 2017, he preached in front of a replica of the “Pink Trap House” which was made famous by Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz.

2 Chainz responded with the caption, “Seems like somebody was praying for me this morning !! ” pink traphouse ” made it to yet another sermon, I think it’s dope to be used by God in different ways.”

Below view video of the “Swag Surfin'” in church.

How would you feel about this?? Mind you this is IN CHURCH pic.twitter.com/ixW6tRkJzS — SMOOTH MELANIN (@smoothmelanin) January 1, 2024

About Post Author