Bold Predictions For Atlanta In 2024: Part 1

With 2023 now a thing of the past, we look forward to 2024 and what lies ahead. In Atlanta, there are several key issues that will be on the forefront over the next 12 months.

Here are several bold predictions for Atlanta in 2024.

Fani Willis Will Present Enough Evidence To Land A Conviction Against Trump

2024 will be a huge in terms of politics and all eyes will be on Georgia. Donald Trump appears to be the leading Republican candidate for the 2024 Presidential Election, but things will intriguing as he faces multiple legal issues. One of the top legal cases involve his RICO indictment in Fulton County. Trump and 18 others were indicted for their alleged roles to overturn the 2020 election. Trump is on record asking former Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to help overturn the election on separate occasions. He asked Raffensperger during a phone call to help him secure over 11,000 votes, the amount in which he trailed Joe Biden in Georgia. During a recorded call that took place on Jan. 2, 2021, Trump told Raffensperger, “All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.” The trial will likely start over the summer. Trump still run for or win presidency in 2024. However, he would not be able to pardon himself in Georgia due it being a state charge. District Attorney will present enough evidence to achieve a conviction.

“Cop City” Will Continue To Be A Quagmire

“Cop City” will continue to face problems in 2024. The police and fire training center has faced pushback from Atlanta citizens and environmentalist have opposed of the center that’s located on a 381 acres of forests.

There have been several heated city council meetings, protests, and campaigns to stop the construction. In September 2023, five Atlanta residents and one journalist filed multiple lawsuits against the City of Atlanta and the police after being unlawfully arrested during a Stop Cop City protest on September 8, 2021

Republican Attorney General Chris Carr announced a RICO against 61 people who allegedly protesting the construction of the police and training center known as “Cop City.” However, there has been push back over the language used in the indictment and the creating of a narrative that suggests the conspiracy began on the day of George Floyd’s death on May 25, 2020. Most of the “Cop City” protests occurred about one year after the height of the George Floyd protests.

Fulton County Jail Will Face National Scrutiny, Forced Change

A change will come to the Fulton County Jail. In 2023, 10 people died at the infamous jail bringing national attention to the issues. Lashawn Thompson’s passing made national news. In September of 2022, Thompson was found dead in a filthy jail cell with sores from insect bites all over his body. Thompson was reportedly severely bitten by bed bugs in the cell which was also infested with lice. The jail is currently under investigation by the Department of Justice. In 2024, conditions at the jail will be improved by force.

Mayor Andre Dickens Will Continue To Address Housing Issues In Atlanta

Affordable housing and homeless is an ongoing problem in Atlanta. To combat homelessness in Atlanta, Mayor Andre Dickens issued an Executive Order for the new Rapid Housing initiative. With the initiative, the city is allocating $4,000,000 to begin efforts to provide new quick-delivery housing to individuals experiencing homelessness. The funds would be allocated to the City’s Continuum of Care—Partners for HOME (PFH)—to execute phase one to acquire structures from the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) to relocate and install new Rapid Housing units on City-owned property.

