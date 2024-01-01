Kirk Franklin’s and Shannon Sharpe’s Takes On Dating Has Social Media Buzzing

Shannon Sharpe’s and Kirk Franklin’s discussion about relationships and dating has become a hot topic on social media.
Last week, Franklin appeared on Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast where the two touched on gender roles in relationships.
“I’m old school, I’mma pay for everything,” Franklin said, to which Sharpe agreed.
However, Franklin disagreed with the former NFL star’s take on “new school” women, who he said aren’t wired with traditional values like being a homemaker while the man serves as the breadwinner.
“But they can be,” Franklin rebutted. “I think that every woman would be grateful for a man to step up and take leadership in the right way.”
Sharpe then offered his opinion on allowing a woman to choose where they dine for a first date. The podcast host said he doesn’t let the woman choose for fear of setting expensive outings as the standard, but Franklin disagreed.
Many social media users sided with Franklin’s takes on relationships and condemned Sharpe for his views.
“Men should really listen to Kirk. He understands marriage, women, and family,” one social media user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
“Shannon Sharpe is a lot more attractive when he isn’t talking about relationships. His views on women are problematic and to be that old and hold those ideas is just sad. Shout out to Kirk Franklin for leveling this convo,” another user chimed in.
See more reactions below.
