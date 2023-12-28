Former NFL Star Brandon Siler Discusses Inspiring New Book, Netflix Documentary Series

NFL star, Brandon Siler understands how to navigate the game of life. The former NFL star recently released a new book, “Definition of a Leader” and his recent Netflix documentary series, “Swamp Kings.”

Brandon has made an amazing transition to bring sports fans, business leaders and America’s youth together by creating a wave of platforms for people all over the world. While speaking to audiences about his personal testimony and success, Brandon is actively managing 11 different businesses, while providing a comfortable home for his family.

He spoke with ADW about his latest projects.

We’ll start off with “Swamp Kings,” which is which is currently on Netflix. How did that project come about?

It was always rumblings of somebody trying to put something together about our teams and those years. And when Netflix came to us about it, we kind of huddled up as players and said, ‘okay, well, what are the what’s the positives and negatives what we want out of it.’ For the most part, I think Netflix did a really good job portraying our story, what we went through in the journey and what we had to do in order to become the best.

Can you give me some insight on why you decided to write a book and some of the messages in the book?

I really decided to write that book because I’ve got questions all the time on how I became such a great leader. And what I wanted to do is give everybody a little bit of insight on the things that happened in my life. That triggered me right, the things that happen positively, but also the things that happen negatively. I was able to reengineer in my life and make the negative things into a positive and put me on the right track. See, I think when you hear the word leadership, a lot of people think role model, right. And I wanted to give the boys and girls that don’t have access to someone that they will consider the role model. And that will tell you what you need to be doing every hour, every day to become that ultimate person.

What did you learn most about transitioning for life after the NFL?

I think one of the most important things that you have to understand about guys that transition outside of the NFL, you have to do something else where you can become successful. Because you are attached to that game for so long, your identity becomes attached to being a football player. When you want to make the transition, the first thing that you got to do is see you yourself differently. The same way that you did it football, you have to want to do something else in your life. You need to give it that same type of attention.

