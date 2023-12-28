Father of Slain Rapper Takeoff Joins Lawsuit in Son’s Death

In June 2023 slain Atlanta rapper, Takeoff’’s mother decided to take legal action against the venue where he son was killed. Titania Davenport filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the owners of 810 Billiards & Bowling venue in Houston.

The father of slain rapper Takeoff has reportedly joined the one million civil lawsuit against the Houston bowling alley where the artist was fatally shot in 2022.

Attorney Brant J. Stogner explained to AllHipHop that Takeoff’s father, Kenneth Ball, “has suffered substantial pecuniary loss both in the past and in the future.”

Stogner added, “Indeed, [Ball] has suffered past and future pecuniary loss, including funeral and burial expenses, psychological and psychiatric expenses, loss of advice, loss of counsel, loss of services, loss of care, loss of maintenance, and loss of support.”

In the complaint, Davenport says the defendants “failed to provide proper and adequate security for the event…Defendants breached their duty owed to Kirsnick Khari Tiquon Ball by failing to exercise ordinary care to keep the premises safe.”

“In fact, social media posting in advance of the party made it clear that not only basic security measures needed to be followed, but advance planning and consideration should have been taken into account, which defendants were negligent in failing to do,” the suit alleges.

Takeoff – whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball – was one-third of the rap group, Migos, which included his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset.

The Miogos group member was present at a craps game outside of the bowling alley when an argument ensued and the rapper, although he had no involvement in the argument was shot in the head and torso.

Davenport is suring for “compensatory, special, economic, consequential, general, punitive, and all other damages permissible under Texas law.”

