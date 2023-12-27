‘B1 Kwanzaa Experience’ To Feature Film Screening, Business Panel In Atlanta

Black Business Roll Call: Discover and support 50 Black-owned businesses in our community. These entrepreneurs will take center stage for a vibrant showcase – your chance to connect with the faces behind remarkable enterprises.

Cultural Performances: Immerse yourself in captivating cultural performances that pay homage to our rich heritage. Feel the rhythm, embrace the traditions, and be part of the collective celebration!

Speaker Panel: Engage with thought-provoking discussions on collective work and responsibility. Our esteemed panelists, including special guests Ash Cash, Dr. Chike Akua, Blue Pill, and more, will share insights that resonate with our community.

B1 The Movie Screening: Be the first to experience the powerful narrative of “B1 The Movie.” Following the screening, participate in a lively Talk Back discussion with the creators and cast.

Family-Friendly Kwanzaa Celebration: Create lasting memories with your loved ones in a family-friendly environment. Embrace the Kwanzaa spirit and build connections that will last a lifetime.

The event will take place on Dec, 28 at Return to Royalty Banquet Hall, Soul Vegetarian Complex. Start time is 4 p.m.

