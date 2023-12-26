Kwasi Darko Mensah joins Bloom Bar as a key Business Partner

Bloom Bar, the afro-themed cocktail bar and restaurant that has been setting the standard for vibrant nightlife experiences, is proud to announce the addition of Kwasi Darko Mensah as its newest addition to its leadership team. Kwasi has over 15 years of expertise in the hospitality industry and joins the team with a wealth of knowledge and a passion for creating memorable moments that perfectly align with Bloom Bar’s mission.

A recent article highlighted Kwasi’s role in securing the Buckhead location for Bloom Bar’s Atlanta expansion. “Securing the Buckhead location was a pivotal moment for us, and we owe a great deal of gratitude to our new business partner, Kwasi Darko Mensah.” stated Kofi Maafo, Bloom Bar’s CEO.

“Joining Bloom Bar is an exciting opportunity to contribute to a brand that not only celebrates West African heritage but also sets a new standard for nightlife experiences,’ commented Kwasi Darko Mensah, the newest business partner. ‘I look forward to being part of the growth of Bloom Bar and elevating the guest experience through innovative and culturally immersive offerings.”

About Kwasi Darko Mensah:

Kwasi Darko Mensah is a distinguished figure in the hospitality industry, with over 15 years of experience in curating memorable guest experiences. His expertise spans over various aspects of the industry, including operations management, strategic partnerships, venue development and a keen understanding of evolving consumer preferences. Kwasi’s commitment to delivering memorable moments aligns seamlessly with Bloom Bar’s mission to provide an immersive cultural journey through Afro-themed nightlife.

About Bloom Bar:

For six years, this afro-themed cocktail bar and restaurant has been an integral part of Ghana’s nightlife. Known for encapsulating a luxury experience while celebrating the cultural richness of afro beats, Bloom Bar has earned three nominations and two wins at the GEM Hospitality Awards, taking home “Best Nightlife,” and “Best Game Changer.” Part of Blue-Chip hospitality group, a global company dedicated to delivering authentic Afro experiences to the world. Check out their official website and Instagram Page.

