Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl or “the big dance” for the College Football Playoff rotation, is a major staple in determining the national champion in college football will see No. 10 Penn State football make its first appearance when the Nittany Lions take on SEC foe No. 11 Ole Miss at noon on Saturday, Dec. 30 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Both teams arrived in Atlanta on Christmas Day and are making preparations and predictions for the outcome of the historic Bowl Gane which was first played in 1968.

Penn State will make its second-consecutive New Year’s Six bowl after defeating Utah to win last season’s Rose Bowl Game, and a win by the Nittany Lions would make them the first program in college football history to win every bowl game that comprises the New Year’s Six

“We are thrilled to have Penn State Football heading to Atlanta,” said Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Patrick Kraft. “Our student-athletes, coaches and staff have worked tirelessly this season for an opportunity at a New Year’s Six bowl game, and to represent Penn State and the Big Ten in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl will be a great way to send our seniors off. I am confident Nittany Nation will be loud and ready in Atlanta.”



“I want to thank the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Committee for inviting Penn State to Atlanta this year,” said Penn State head coach James Franklin. “This gives our program, especially seniors, a chance to stay together for a few more weeks and close out the season in a memorable way. Our team has stuck together and played as a family all year. I am thrilled for our student-athletes, senior class and staff. We are looking forward to our passionate fans filling Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 30.”

Ole Miss will play in the Bowl for only the third time in its history, after defeating Georgia Tech 41-18 in the 1971 game and falling 42-3 to TCU in 2014.

The Rebels are making their second appearance in a New Year’s Six bowl in the last three seasons, but this will be the program’s first-ever meeting with Penn State.

Ole Miss will look to capture its first New Year’s Six bowl victory under head coach Lane Kiffin and the first 11-win season in school history.

In addition to the football game, the Peach Bowl also hosts various events and activities leading up to the game day, creating a festive atmosphere for college football fans. The bowl game is often scheduled for late December, and the participating teams are announced in early December after the conclusion of the regular college football season.

