Rest In Power: The Black stars we lost in 2023

This year has seen a lot of highs and a lot of lows for celebrities and their fanbases, but nothing can compare to when high-profile figures pass away. 2023 in particular marked the deaths of some of the extremely influential Black actors, musicians, sports stars, activists, politicians, and other notable figures. Some of these stellar individuals have left behind a long-lasting legacy, while others were taken just as they were making waves in their respective scenes.
Regardless of how these people left this world, one thing was for certain: they were loved. This is dedicated to the Black stars we lost in 2023.
Tina Turner
Jacky Oh!
Harry Belafonte
Lance Reddick
Ray Lewis III
Andre Braugher
DJ Casper
Hughes Van Ellis
Zoleka Mandela
Clark Haggans
Richard Roundtree
Magoo
Cedric ‘Beastie’ Jones
Irish Grinstead
Sheila Oliver
Tasha Butts
Brandon Hunter
Elise Finch
Willis Reed
Clarence Avant
Mike Williams
Mutulu Shakur
DJ Mark The 45 King
Rudolph Isley
Dopeboy Ra / Young Capone
Grace Bumbry
C.J. Harris
Gangsta Boo
James Ingram
Kristoff St. John
Danielle Ballard
