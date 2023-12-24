Arts and Culture

Rest In Power: The Black stars we lost in 2023

This year has seen a lot of highs and a lot of lows for celebrities and their fanbases, but nothing can compare to when high-profile figures pass away. 2023 in particular marked the deaths of some of the extremely influential Black actors, musicians, sports stars, activists, politicians, and other notable figures. Some of these stellar individuals have left behind a long-lasting legacy, while others were taken just as they were making waves in their respective scenes.

Regardless of how these people left this world, one thing was for certain: they were loved. This is dedicated to the Black stars we lost in 2023.

Tina Turner

Tina Turner At The Poplar Creek Music Theater
Photo: Archive Photos

Jacky Oh!

Photo: Getty Images North America

Harry Belafonte

The Bing Decision Maker Series with the Sing Your Song Cast and Filmmakers - 2011 Park City
Photo: Michael Buckner / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Lance Reddick

US-ENTERTAINMENT-NAACP IMAGE AWARDS-ARRIVALS
Photo: ROBYN BECK / AFP / Getty Images

Ray Lewis III

Andre Braugher

60th New York Film Festival -
Photo: Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

DJ Casper

Hughes Van Ellis

Survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921 Are Named Citizens of Ghana
Photo: The Washington Post

Zoleka Mandela

Zoleka Mandela, the mother of Zenani Man
Photo: AFP

Clark Haggans

Super Bowl XL
Photo: Brian Bahr / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

Richard Roundtree

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-SHAFT
Photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP / Getty Images

Magoo

Photo: Johnny Nunez (WireImage) / Getty Images

Cedric ‘Beastie’ Jones

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Irish Grinstead

Photo: Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Sheila Oliver

Phil Murphy Delivers Victory Speech After Narrow Win In New Jersey Governor Race
Photo: Getty Images North America

Tasha Butts

Brandon Hunter

Orlando Magic v Milwaukee Bucks
Photo: Gary Dineen (NBAE) / Getty Images

Elise Finch

Willis Reed

Tony La Russa's 3rd Annual Leaders & Legend Gala Benefitting ARF
Photo: David Becker / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Clarence Avant

US-ENTERTAINMENT-NETFLIX-TELEVISION
Photo: LISA O’CONNOR / AFP / Getty Images

Mike Williams

Photo: Getty Images

Mutulu Shakur

DJ Mark The 45 King

DJ Mark The 45 King Portrait Shoot
Photo: Al Pereira (Michael Ochs Archives) / Getty Images

Rudolph Isley

Photo: RJ Capak (WireImage) / Getty Images

Dopeboy Ra / Young Capone

Photo: Prince Williams (WireImage) / Getty Images

Grace Bumbry

Soprano Grace Bumbry, recipient of the K
Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP / Getty Images

C.J. Harris

FOX's
Photo: FOX Image Collection / Getty Images

Gangsta Boo

Photo: Maury Phillips / Getty Images

James Ingram

Centric Presents Soul Train Cruise
Photo: WireImage

Kristoff St. John

44th NAACP Image Awards - Pre-Telecast
Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Danielle Ballard

Photo: William Mancebo / Getty Images Sports

