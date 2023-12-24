Melanie L. Campbell Shares Thoughts On Biden-Harris Administration’s Decision To Commute Sentences Of Non-Violent Drug Offenders

The Biden-Harris Administration recently announced its decision to pardon thousands of Americans convicted of marijuana possession on federal lands and commute the sentences of nearly a dozen non-violent drug offenders. The milestone is a welcomed development and a positive step taken by the Administration to reforming the nation’s criminal justice system and addressing structural disparities.

Melanie L. Campbell, President and CEO of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation and Convener of The Black Women’s Roundtable expressed her support for this initiative, stating, “The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation and Black Women’s Roundtable wholeheartedly applauds President Biden for this far-reaching and compassionate action. The decision to pardon individuals convicted of simple marijuana possession is a critical step towards correcting the historical injustices perpetuated by our criminal justice system against communities of color.

By correcting these past wrongs, the Biden-Harris Administration is taking a major step forward in delivering on its 2020 campaign promises and is also demonstrating a commitment to engaging in meaningful dialogue and action with those most impacted by these flawed policies. It is a testament to the power of advocacy and the importance of holding our leaders accountable to their commitments.”

This action, coupled with the commutation of sentences for non-violent drug offenses is a signal that more equitable and compassionate approaches to drug-related offenses are needed. It is a positive step in addressing the long-standing disproportionate impact these convictions have had on Black families, hindering opportunities for employment, education, and overall quality of life.

As the NCBCP and Black Women’s Roundtable continue advocating for comprehensive criminal justice reform, we applaud this action as a critical step in the ongoing efforts towards a more just and equitable society. Our commitment includes continued to advocate to the Biden-Harris Administration and Congress to ensure the implementation of broader reforms. Among these is the passage of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, a key piece of legislation with far reaching consequences for our community.

