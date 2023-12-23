Search Continues For Georgia College Student Missing For Nearly Week

Police are still searching for a 21-year-old Georgia State University student who’s been missing for nearly a week.

On Friday (December 15), Laura Omotosho was last seen leaving her Atlanta home in a grey 2013 Toyota Corolla with a cracked windshield at 1 a.m., per 11 Alive News.

Omotosho’s sister, Lauren, said the 21-year-old told her mother that she was going for a drive to get some fresh air, which wasn’t an unusual occurrence. The family began to worry when Omotosho wasn’t responding to text messages hours after she had left. She never returned home.

“Her phone goes straight to voicemail and the car has not turned up anywhere,” the family said, noting Omotosho’s disappearance was “not her character.” “We are concerned for her safety and her wellbeing. It has been almost five days since she disappeared with no trace.”

The family drove through surrounding neighborhoods searching for the college student on Wednesday (December 20). Loved ones said they aren’t giving up hope.

“I went to the usual spots that I like in the past when we’ve gone on drives that she usually goes to where she knows that she can sit and like meditate. I’ve had no luck with those places as well,” Lauren said.

Omotosho was last seen wearing a black shirt, black bottoms, and a multicolored black and pink scarf. She is 5 feet 8 inches, weighs 160 pounds, and is currently wearing Black goddess locs, according to her family.

Anyone with information about Omotosho’s disappearance is asked to contact Atlanta Police or 911.