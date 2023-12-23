Atlanta Hawks, Milano Di Rouge Collaborate For New FLY Collection

The Hawks Shop announced a capsule collection with female-owned Atlanta-based business Milano Di Rouge, an independently owned e-commerce business selling high-end proprietary designs for men, women, and children, called the FLY Collection.

Inspired by the team’s Fly City Edition uniforms, the joint effort involves a limited-edition retail capsule collection designed by the Milano Di Rouge Creative Team in collaboration with Amy Serino of the Hawks Brand Merchandising Department.

The Milano Di Rouge Streetwear luxury brand collection offers a complete range of sizes, from 0-3 months to adult XL, and is available for purchase at the Hawks Shop across from Gate 1 at State Farm Arena when the team goes up against Memphis on Dec. 23.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with locally based, luxury brand Milano Di Rouge and offer this exclusive retail collection to the city of Atlanta,” said Amy Serino, Hawks Senior Vice President of Brand Merchandising. “The design, quality and attention to detail is phenomenal and we are proud to launch this capsule in collaboration with Milan and her team.”

The limited-edition FLY Collection offers chic layering options for fashion-forward fans in Atlanta. The black signature luxury tees feature a palette in which black and Heritage Blue, the Hawks’ city edition color, are the dominant hues. Across the back details a bold design that catches the eye with the magnified mantra ‘Lift As We Fly’ integrated within the oversized Hawks logo.

The upgraded lux fabric tee also features Milano Di Rouge’s signature slogans, ‘Baller Lifestyle’ and ‘Luxury Dreamer’ surrounding the emblem. In addition to the luxury tees, the capsule collection also includes a black and buttery-brown, buttoned letterman jacket with Hawks branding on both the chest and alongside the sleeve.

“We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to team up with the Hawks,” said Milan Harris, CEO of Milano Di Rouge. “Our relationship with the Atlanta Hawks has given us the opportunity to make our dreams a reality and so we’re excited for this collaboration and appreciative for the Hawks in making the FLY Collection come to life.”

Earlier this season, the Hawks officially unveiled their 2023-24 Nike NBA Fly City Edition uniform and corresponding court, during the team’s home game on Saturday, Nov. 11 against the Miami Heat. The Hawks’ newest uniform and corresponding hardwood court are comprised of key design elements inspired by the city of Atlanta known for its spirit and determination.

The uniform is a tribute to the city’s history of lifting up individuals and providing the opportunity to soar while celebrating the power of collaboration and collective growth in achieving success that can be found interwoven through the interconnectedness of the city of Atlanta.

