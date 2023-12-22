President Joe Biden Grants Clemency To Two Georgia Men Convicted Of Non-Violent Drug Offenses

President Joe Biden commuted prison sentences to two men from Georgia. On Dec. 22, the White House issued a release that named the two Georgia men and nine others who were granted clemency.

The Georgia-based men are Anthony Ewing and Darryl Allen Winkfield.

Ewing, who is based in Union City, Georgia, a suburb of Atlanta, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and cocaine base (crack) (Central District of Illinois) in 2017. His sentence was commuted to expire on April 20, 2024, leaving intact and in effect the 10-year term of supervised release with all its conditions and all other components of the sentence.

Winkfield, of Augusta, Georgia, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute, and to possess cocaine and cocaine base with intent to distribute; distribution of cocaine hydrochloride (three counts); possession of cocaine and cocaine base with intent to distribute (Southern District of Georgia).

His sentence was commuted to expire on April 20, 2024, leaving intact and in effect the 10-year term of supervised release with all its conditions and all other components of the sentence.

Others who were granted clemency include Felipe Arriaga – Sunnyside, Washington; Earlie Deacon Barber – Dothan, Alabama; James Michael Barber – Gastonia, North Carolina; Quittman Andre Goodley – Austin, Texas; Deondre Cordell Higgins – Kansas City, Missouri; Leroy Lymons– Pensacola, Florida; Angel Rosario– Allentown, Pennsylvania; Esaias J. Tucker – Tallahassee, Florida; and Kenneth Winkler – Indianapolis, Indiana.

