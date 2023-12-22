87,000 Expected To Pass Through Hartsfield-Jackson Airport Due To Holiday Travel Surge

The world’s busiest airport will reach peak levels today as holiday travel surges at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson. According to the Transportation Security Administration, over 87,000 people are expected to pass through the airport.

Over 30,000 passed through the airport during the early morning hours. Overall, 3.6 million people are expected to travel through Hartsfield-Jackson from now until the start of the New Year.

To ensure travelers get an opportunity to make their flights, airport officials are asking passengers to arrive at the airport about three hours before their scheduled departure.

Due to a shortage of 3,000 parking spots following the closure of South economy parking, travelers are urged to take ride share or MARTA to the airport.

TSA has hired additional staff members to help with the screening process and all lanes are scheduled to be opened during peak hours. To shorten the time passengers are in TSA lines, they have added new security screening machines and upgraded CCTV cameras.

Travelers can check wait times for TSA by visiting this site.

About Post Author