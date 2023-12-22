100 Black Men of Atlanta Teams Up With NFL Star AJ Terrell To Give Back During Holidays

Ensuring a happy holiday for all, 100 Black Men of Atlanta spread cheer and merriment in conjunction with Atlanta Falcons Cornerback Aundell “AJ” Terrell Jr.

On December 19, Mr. Terrell sponsored a brunch for five families selected by 100 Black Men of Atlanta from their adopted schools, The B.E.S.T Academy and its sister school, The Coretta Scott King Young Women’s Leadership Academy. This third annual event was held at Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Mr. Terrell received the 2023 John Lewis Emerging Leader Award during the 100 Honors Gala in June. He has assisted over 15 families and students over the last three years.

The B.E.S.T. Academy is a public all-boys school and The Coretta Scott King Young Women’s Leadership Academy (CSKYWLA) is a public all-girls school. Both schools serve grades 6-12. Their total minority enrollment is 100%, and 100% of students are economically disadvantaged. Both schools are among those adopted by 100 Black Men of Atlanta.

