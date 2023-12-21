Rapper T.I. Spreads Joy, Warms Hearts at 3 Atlanta Charities, Nonprofits

Rapper Tip “During his 8th Annual Harris Community Works Holiday Caravan, rapper Tip “T.I.” Harris pleasantly surprised women and children who were in need for the holidays.

The Atlanta rapper visited three separate charities and programs, bringing unexpected joy to mothers and families. He joined forces with the Atlanta Hawks to provide participants of the Next Level Boys Academy diversion program with Hawks tickets, merchandise, and a shopping spree.

T.I. was later joined by Congresswoman Nikema Williams. At a shelter for homeless women and their families called My Sister’s House. The families of the women were given toys and Visa gift cards to enjoy during the holiday season.

Rapper T.I., whose real name is Tip Harris, participates in the distribution of diplomas at the graduation ceremony for the Project Pinnacle Diversion Program.

Katrina Dantism, director of Program Support Services at the Atlanta Mission, expressed that when Harris Community Works and other community partners provide Christmas gifts, it fosters a sense of safety for the children and allows them to envision dreams that are appropriate for their age.

The Project Pinnacle Diversion Program was the final destination of the caravan, a program that offers second chances to first-time, non-violent juvenile felons for a year. Anger management and skill-building classes are included in the program.

At the program's graduation ceremony, he appeared and assisted in distributing diplomas.

T.I. said, "I am blessed and it's important to give back to those who may need extra assistance. I eagerly anticipate these events annually and will persist in volunteering for my community for as long as I am capable."



