Atlanta Lawyer Found Guilty Of $7 Million PPP Scam, Reportedly Purchased A Rolls-Royce And $148K Diamond Ring

An Atlanta-based attorney was found guilty of defrauding the government of $7 million in PPP funds. During the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. government implemented the Paycheck Protection Program to help business owners sustain payrolls.

A jury found that Shelitha Robertson, a lawyer and former Atlanta police officer, took advantage of the program by exaggerating the number of employees at her company.

At the time, Robertson owned Atlanta Custom Motors, MO Griggs Contracting, Tritan, and The Renee Group. The Renee Group was the only operational company at the time. Her PPP application listed 427 employees and $2.8 million in monthly payroll expenses.

The indictment claims that she was able to obtain over $7 million which she used to buy a Rolls-Royce, motorcycle, and a 10-carat diamond ring for $148,000.

During the court proceedings, Robertson reportedly blamed Chandra Norton for completing the PPP application to obtain the funds. Norton was convicted in a different trial on PPP scams. She agreed in a plea deal to cooperate with the federal government against Robertson.

Prosecutors say Robertson reportedly transferred $50,000 to her daughter, withdrew $25,000 in cash, and gave Norton $400,000.

A jury found that Robertson was guilty of three counts of wire fraud and single counts of money laundering and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

