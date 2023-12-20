Harlem Globetrotters Open 2023-24 With Training Camp In Atlanta

Harlem Globetrotters kicked off their 2024 Training Camp and welcomed nine talented rookies, it was announced today by Keith Dawkins, President of Harlem Globetrotters and Herschend Entertainment Studios.

The 2024 rookie class is comprised of incredible dunkers and leading scorers; including 2X dunk contest champion, Tyriek ‘Shake’ Railey and second-generation Globetrotter, Evan ‘Swish’ Gaffney. Other rookies include leading scorers Eryka Sidney and Kaylin West who join fellow female Globetrotters; Cherelle ‘Torch’ George, Fatima ‘TNT’ Lister, Arysia ‘Ace’ Porter. The dynamic record-breaking team are also set to begin production on “My Rookie Season,” a video documentary series from Herschend Entertainment Studios.

“We are committed to scouring the globe to find the best talent and we believe that we have a platform that affords a tremendous opportunity for those skillful enough to pursue a professional basketball career,” said Dawkins. “We also know, as entertainers and goodwill ambassadors, our organization goes beyond basketball. Our new docu-series will take you behind the curtain and help fans understand what sets us apart and what it truly means to be a Harlem Globetrotter.”

“My Rookie Season“ begins production in Atlanta, GA and will follow the rookies as they embark on the 2024 World Tour. This 10-part docu-series will offer fans an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at a day in the life of the rookies, documenting their training, global experiences, challenges on the road, and triumphs. “My Rookie Season” will premiere in spring 2024 and will be on the Globetrotters’ official YouTube channel.

“We’re thrilled to let the rookie class of 2024 take you deeper into what it means to be a Harlem Globetrotter with “My Rookie Season,” said Bronwen O’Keefe, Global Head of Content, Harlem Globetrotters and Herschend Entertainment Studios. “All the joy, the fun, the laughs, the skill, the hard work and, of course, the trick shots! We’ll show it all across 240+ tour stops. They’re rookies today but we hope to make them the stars that you are talking about tomorrow.”

The Harlem Globetrotters are excited to embark on a world tour with dynamic talent and share their journey with the world. Fans can follow the team’s training camp updates on the Globetrotters’ official website and social media channels.

