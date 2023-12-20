Fort Mac Announces Board Approval for Next Phase of Partnership with T.D. Jakes

The Fort Mac Local Redevelopment Authority (LRA) announced the unanimous board approval for leasing space to The Fort Mac Village, LLC, a T.D. Jakes Real Estate Ventures, LLC (TDJREV) company, marking a significant milestone in the city’s revitalization efforts.

The board’s decision paves the way for a groundbreaking collaboration between Fort Mac LRA and TDJREV, headed by T.D. Jakes. Board member Ernestine Garey, who has been an integral part of the Fort Mac LRA for the past five years, expressed her enthusiasm for the project. “I’m excited that the Tyler Perry Studios and T.D. Jakes Real Estate Ventures teams are coming forward to show us what it’s going to look like, and it’s going to be transformative!” said Garey.

Another dedicated Fort Mac LRA board member, Audra Cunningham expressed gratitude for the collaboration. “We couldn’t have had better partners than T.D. Jakes Real Estate Ventures and Tyler Perry Studios, and we appreciate them investing in our city,” remarked Cunningham.

T.D. Jakes Real Estate Ventures, managing partner, Marcus Dawson expressed gratitude for the trust placed in their vision by the Fort Mac LRA board. “We are so thankful for the leadership of Board Chairman Cassius Butts and the entire MILRA Board for believing in our vision and allowing us to serve the great city of Atlanta,” said Dawson.

This partnership marks a significant step forward in the revitalization efforts of Fort McPherson, promising a transformative development that will leave a lasting impact on the community. The Fort Mac LRA looks forward to working closely with T.D. Jakes Real Estate Ventures team to bring this visionary project to life and to create a brighter future for Atlanta.

