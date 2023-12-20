Cam Newton, Brandon Marshall Bring ‘I Am Iconic’ Tour To Atlanta, 2 Chainz Serves As Special Guest

Cam Newton and Brandon Marshall recently joined forces to bring the “I Am Iconic” tour to Atlanta. On Dec. 19, the former NFL stars filmed a live podcast at City Winery.

The event allowed Newton and Marshall to showcase their outgoing personalities on stage.

The three-act show opened with Newton and Marshall doing a Verzuz-like competition of their favorite songs from Atlanta-based artist.

In the second act, 2 Chainz served as the special guest. During the interview with 2 Chainz, Newton and Marshall spoke with the Atlanta rapper about his career and family life. 2 Chainz discussed his recent car accident that took place during Art Basel in Miami. He revealed that he sustained injuries and continues to recover.

They also delved into relationships by engaging with the audience. Newton asked about the difference between “game changers and game managers” when it comes to relationships. 2 Chainz shared that he’s always served as a provider for his wife and family members. Audience members shared various opinions about the power dynamics of relationships.

Following the 2 Chainz interview, they held a trivia session where they asked audience members questions such as “What year was the Olympics in Atlanta,” and “What was the rival school in the film, “Drumline.”

Overall, Newton and Marshall provided an entertaining evening and proved that they can score outside of the lines of sports.

With the tour, the duo seeks to inspire individuals to embrace their inner icon through groundbreaking storytelling.

“I always put my own money into this to really build a platform, to build a safe space for athletes to tell their stories,” Marshall told the audience. “In the past, we had to have these conversations in unsafe places. So that’s how we started this. So from a professional standpoint, it’s been one hell of a ride.”

