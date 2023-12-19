Mr. Everything Cafe Celebtates 30th Anniversary In Atlanta

Along the Martin Luther King Jr. Drive corridor, nestled between Joseph Lowery and Northside Drive, in the Vine City community, sits a two-story, dine-in restaurant with a full bar, serving good and healthy food options to the community.

The family-owned business is celebrating its 30th anniversary and official grand re-opening on Dec. 20 at 11am at its new two-story brick location, 882 Martin Luther King Dr. SW., Atlanta, Georgia.

“We are having a ribbon cutting ceremony and 30th Anniversary celebration,” says Monica Smith, Co-owner of Mr. Everything Cafe, alongside her husband William Jayson Smith. “This day has been a long time coming, as we have been serving the community along the MLK corridor for 30 years. Our event is open to the public and will include remarks from our local politicians, AUC representatives, celebrities and non profit organizations – that we support, all of whom are long standing customers,” says Monica. Mr. Everything Cafe will serve lunch to its VIP guests along with music to celebrate this auspicious occasion.

The 30th Anniversary celebration will continue throughout the day and weeks to come, as Mr. Everything Cafe will give away a complimentary adult beverage from its new bar on the second level to every 30th customer. Mr. Everything Cafe menu options are simple yet tasty, which include salads, sandwiches, burgers, gyros, quesadillas and their famous Healthy Choice Rice dish.

Mr. Everything Cafe is a staple in Atlanta. “We are one of the top five black-owned businesses in the City of Atlanta that have been in business for over 25 years,” states Monica. “Each location is family-owned and we are all about our community.”

Mr. Everything Cafe has an open kitchen concept so their customers can see their food being prepared. “Most of our customers have been supporting us since they were in college and our cooks know them by name and most times their order,” says Jayson Smith, Co-owner.

