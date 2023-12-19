Change Church Presents ‘Change R Us Holiday’ Toy Giveaway

This past Saturday, December 16, Change Church made holiday dreams come true for more than 8K families and children across their three locations – Ewing, Westampton and Duluth.

Change Church, founded by Pastors Dharius and Shameka Daniels, expanded to Atlanta last year and established their new campus in metro-Atlanta (Duluth). What’s exciting about their physical expansion is that it has brought along the expansion of their impact, and I’d like to share some visuals from an event they hosted over the weekend on Saturday, December 16, that proved to be one of the greatest blessings to Atlanta families this year!

For the past 5 years, Change Church has been dedicated to making a positive impact through their annual Change R Us Holiday Toy Giveaway. Initially launched at their two campuses in New Jersey (Ewing and Westampton), Change R Us has become the ultimate toy store experience where kids can receive toys, electronics, gaming systems, bikes and more before the Christmas holiday.

“Change R Us is one of the most exciting experiences for us at Change Church,” shares Pastor Shameka Daniels. “Last year, we were able to serve only 1,000 families in Atlanta, but this year, we were able to double that number to over 2000 families in Atlanta, most of whom lined up as early as 5AM to receive. We had toys galore for girls and boys as well as bicycles, gaming systems, electronics and more. To see so many children and parents overwhelmed with joy made it clear that we are blessed to be a blessing, and we are so very grateful to our church family who gave to this cause so that we can, collectively, be a blessing to this community.” Pastor Dharius Daniels adds, “A good God and generous people make Change R Us possible. Every year, we get to transform every auditorium that we own in Atlanta as well as in Westampton and Ewing, New Jersey, and turn them into toy stores so that the community can come and shop for free. Just as God gave us the precious gift of Jesus, the Prince of Peace, we aim to share the gift of peace with parents by helping them during this season. Through Change R Us, we’re able to do just that, and we’re believing that next year, we won’t be doing it in just three locations; it will be four!”

