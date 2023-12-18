Jonathan Majors Found Guilty Of Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend Grace Jabbari

Photo: Getty Images

Actor Jonathan Majors has been found guilty of assaulting and harassing his ex-girlfriend and dancer Grace Jabbari Monday afternoon (December 18) in Manhattan court, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

A six-person jury convicted the 34-year-old Marvel star of third-degree reckless assault and second-degree harassment. He was found not guilty of intentional assault and second-degree aggravated harassment. He was originally facing a strangulation charge, but that was dropped before the trial.

The charges stem from his March 25 arrest where Majors attacked Jabbari in the back of a SUV, according to prosecutors. An argument broke out between the then-couple after the British choreographer reportedly discovered texts from another woman on his phone. The dispute escalated into violence, where Jabbari was left with a laceration behind her ear, bruises, and a broken finger, a criminal complaint states.

Jurors heard a slew of evidence from the prosecution describing a pattern of manipulation and abuse from the Creed III actor. Audio recordings show Majors telling a sobbing Jabbari to “sacrifice for him” like Michelle Obama and Coretta Scott King did for their esteemed husbands.

Text messages from September 2022 read aloud in court revealed Majors seemingly admitted to physically harming Jabbari and convincing her not to go to the doctor. He later threatened to commit suicide if she sought medical attention for her injury.

“Last night I considered killing myself versus coming home,” Majors wrote. “I need love too. Or maybe I’m such a monster and horrible man, I don’t deserve it. And I should just kill myself. In this way, my existence is miserable, I want to die.”

Defense attorney Priya Chaudhry alleged that Jabbari’s accusations against the actor were retaliation for their two-year relationship failing. Majors’ legal team also called the dancer a “liar” during closing arguments last week and accused her of “revenge partying” following the alleged assault.

Assistant District Attorney Kelli Galaway stated during closing arguments that Jabbari shielded Majors from legal consequences or career fallout because she felt “personally responsible for his well-being” during their relationship. This included not going to the authorities or seeking medical help when he allegedly got violent towards her.

Majors is set to be sentenced on February 6, 2024.

