Fantasia Barrino Says She Was Booted From Airbnb During Son’s Party

Fantasia Barrino blasted an Airbnb host after she claimed she and her family were booted from the rental during her son’s 12th birthday. In a lengthy social media post published Sunday morning (December 18), the actress-singer said she and her guests were kicked out of the home around midnight that same day.

“The host accused us of having a party with loud noises outdoors because they saw balloons being dropped off and a game truck with no generator in the early part of the day,” Barrino wrote on X. “The amount of guests we reserved for are the amount of guest who stayed the night. They never said we weren’t allowed to have any company over!!”

My stomach is so uneasy this morning as I’m riding back to my home in the cold and rain. I don’t say much when people do me wrong, but I can’t stay quiet on how my family and I were just treated from a host with @Airbnb @airbnbhelp trying to kick my kids and I out at 12:00… — Fantasia Taylor (@TasiasWord) December 17, 2023

The Color of Purple star went on to list the amenities of the Airbnb, including an outdoor fire pit, jacuzzi, game room, and poker table, and how the house is well-equipped for a party. She also claims there may have been a previous party before their arrival, alleging she found balloon weights and ribbons in the garage.

“It’s evident to me this was racial profiling and the treatment we received was due to the color of our skin,” the actress said. “This time, I dare not stay quiet.”

She went into more detail about the sudden ousting in an Instagram post, saying they were asked to leave “without warning” following a hot chocolate sip and paint activity.

“So, at [6:00 a.m.], in the freezing rain, with sleepy kids, we loaded up 4 vehicles, respectfully cleaned and organized everything back to its original place and we left. Logistically, some of the children had to be immediately taken home, with one stating they didn’t want to go home. I didn’t deserve to look or feel like I let my son and the other kids down.”

Airbnb responded to Barrino’s post urging her to contact them while stating they don’t “condone discrimination in any way.” According to the company’s Nondiscrimination policy, hosts can be suspended from the platform if they demonstrate “a pattern of rejecting guests from a protected class (even while articulating legitimate reasons).”

Several news agencies reached out to Airbnb for comment, but their requests haven’t been returned.

