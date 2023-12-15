Senator Sonya Halpern Honored as State Legislator of the Year by Georgia Association of Black County Officials

Vice Chair of the Senate Democratic Caucus, Senator Sonya Halpern (D-Atlanta), has been named the State Legislator of the Year by the Georgia Association of Black County Officials (GABCO). The award, presented on Sunday, December 10, recognizes Sen. Halpern’s outstanding commitment to policies that uplift the marginalized, empower the underserved, and create a more inclusive society for all.

GABCO, an organization dedicated to championing the welfare and rights of Georgians in underserved communities, focuses on creating safe, strong, healthy, and thriving communities. Its purpose is to advocate for the general welfare of people of color and underserved citizens in various areas, including health and welfare, education, social and criminal justice, employment, and economic empowerment.

Sen. Halpern expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating, “Receiving the State Legislator of the Year Award from the Georgia Association of Black County Officials is a true honor. In my three years serving in office, I’ve seen firsthand the resilience and determination of our communities. My commitment to enhancing access, equity, and opportunity has grown stronger with each challenge we’ve faced and every victory we’ve celebrated. This isn’t just my award; it belongs to all of us in the GABCO family and beyond. Your support and collaboration have been invaluable in our shared journey toward positive change in Georgia. A big thank you to GABCO for not only this recognition but for steadfastly advocating for a more equitable future for everyone. Let’s keep pushing boundaries and building communities where everyone has the chance to thrive.”

About Post Author