Rudy Giuliani Ordered To Pay Georgia Election Workers Ruby Freeman, Shaye Moss $148 million

Rudy Giuliani will have to pay millions to two Fulton County election workers. On Dec. 15, a jury awarded Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss over $148 million.

A breakdown includes Giuliani paying $33.2 million in compensatory damages for defaming Freeman or Moss, $40 million for intentionally inflicting emotional distress, and $75 million in punitive damages.

Freeman and Moss sued Giuliani in 2021 for defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and civil conspiracy. Following the 2020 Election, Giuliani, acting as Donald Trump’s attorney at the time, claimed that Freeman and Moss created a scheme to defraud Trump of an election win in Georgia.

Judge Beryl Howell ruled in favor of Freeman and Moss.

Giuliani was also indicted on RICO charges in Fulton County for his role in trying to overturn the 2020 Election.

