Disney Continues Collaboration With Russell Center Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs Bringing Support To Over $1 Million

The Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs (RICE) announced today that Disney Experiences renewed, for the third consecutive year, its commitment to RICE’s Supply Chain Accelerator Program (SCAP), which prepares Black entrepreneurs to do business in the public and private sectors, including with Fortune 500 companies. Disney also expanded their support to sponsor the development of Digital RICE, a virtual platform that will help entrepreneurs nationwide. These newest investments bring Disney’s total contribution to more than $1 million, solidifying the company as the lead sponsor of both initiatives.

“Disney’s commitment to fostering diversity within the business world is incredibly important,” stated Jay Bailey, President and CEO, Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs. “Disney’s sponsorship of RICE not only grants our entrepreneurs unique insights into the company’s operations, but also facilitates the expansion of opportunities, at a time when achieving equitable access has never been more imperative.”

The company’s sponsorship of Digital RICE will expand the nonprofit’s reach beyond Atlanta, removing geographic barriers to access the knowledge and expertise offered by RICE programs. Digital RICE will be a dynamic platform meticulously crafted to connect the community and provide comprehensive support for the growth and success of Black-owned businesses, offering tailored assistance, a plethora of resources, and personalized advice.

“In 2023, we built upon our ongoing support of small businesses and organizations like RICE to grow talent, economic impact in the areas we do business, and help develop the workforce of the