Black Landlord Surprises Tenants With Free Rent For Christmas

A Black landlord is blowing up on TikTok after giving her tenants a heartwarming early Christmas present. Britni Ricard, the CEO of the multimillion-dollar brand Cota Skin Care, uploaded a now viral video surprising the tenants of a New Orleans apartment with free rent just in time for the holidays.

“I felt like if I was gonna give back, I want to give to people who give to me,” Ricard, who’s also a real estate investor, says in the TikTok. “We will not be giving you guys utility vouchers. In fact, I wanted to actually gift you all with a free month’s rent.”

Surprise and relief washed over the tenants’ faces as they learned the great news, and Ricard made the surprise sweeter. She revealed that she’s setting up a homeownership education seminar for tenants interested in buying a house.

“If I’m being realistic, and this is just me being 100% transparent, what y’all are paying in rent ya’ll could be paying in mortgage,” the landlord stated.

@1beemarie MERRY CHRISTMAS. Im so grateful to God for putting me in the position to be able to give back. Gifting my tenants with FREE RENT is something ive always wanted to do.

The TikTok continued with tenants giving Ricard hugs and thanks as they left the session. In the caption of the video, she said she’s been wanting to do something special for her residents for a while.

“I’m so grateful to God for putting me in the position to be able to give back,” the businesswoman wrote. “Gifting my tenants with FREE RENT is something I’ve always wanted to do.”

The touching video has racked up over 2.7 million views since it was posted on December 3.

Many people in the comments praised Ricard for her generous surprise, and some are even inspired to do the same for other people. Several comments even say other landlords and companies should follow Ricard’s example.

“I’m an assistant property manager and I wish my company would do this,” one user wrote. “I know the rent is OUTRAGEOUS and it’s not fair!”

“As a new business this is the goal!!! Thank you for letting your light so shine before mankind,” a skin care brand posted.

“This will be me one day, I’m gonna do this for someone,” another TikTok viewer said.

