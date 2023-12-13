Exclusive: GSimone Talks New Holiday Music And The Importance Of Hip-Hop 50

GSimone stands as one of the most prolific executives in the music industry. Throughout her career, she’s worked with legendary acts such Fat Joe, Kid Capri, Channel Live, Mad Lion, and her husband KRS-One.

GSimone, who also does a motivational segment on Praise 102.5, recently added some holiday cheer with her new songs “Best Time of the Year” and “All I Want.”

With the holiday songs, she’s teamed up with the legendary saxophonist J. Henry from New Orleans with production by Enrico “Rico” Wolf.

GSimone recently spoke with ADW about her new music and the importance of Hip-Hop 50.

What inspired you to create holiday cheer with these two new songs?

I’ve had the songs for a while and every holiday I’ve tried to find time to get the songs mixed. I got to the point where I couldn’t find the files, so we kind of went in and fix the files we had. I wanted to put them out this year. It’s a special year with 50 years of hip-hop, which is very celebratory this year. We’re celebrating that and I just wanted to put out some more love for the holidays.,

When people get an opportunity to listen, how do you want them to be inspired?

I want them to be inspired by themselves first and foremost. Because there’s so much going on in the world and you forget about yourself. So I want people to feel the love within themselves. I want them to feel that when they see the holiday season and they see the love and the sharing.

This being the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, what are your thoughts on the celebrations that are taking place throughout the nation?

I think it has been wonderful. I tell people all year. I got to see many old friends and become friends again. It was just wonderful to celebrate hip-hop and how much time we’ve all put into it and to see what we’ve become as a hip-hop culture. It’s not just music anymore. So it’s a good feeling to be part of something original and to have that in your legacy and in your heritage.

What’s the next stage for hip-hop?

Evolution. People would say, hip-hop is a fad and that it would be over years ago. It’s evolution. We’re going further and further into adulthood. And that brings more business, more opportunity and more for the culture of hip-hop.

