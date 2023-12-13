Digital Daily

‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Star Andre Braugher Dead At 61

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

Andre Braugher has died at age 61.

According to Deadline, the two-time Emmy-award-winning actor passed away on Monday (December 11) after a “brief illness.”

Braugher starred in the hit comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine for eight seasons. For his role as Captain Ray in the series, he won two Critics Choice Awards for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series and received four Emmy Award nominations.

He leaves behind his wife, Ami Brabson, his sons Michael, Isaiah, and John Wesley, his mother, Sally Braugher, and his brother, Charles Jennings.

More to come…

